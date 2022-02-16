Accra Hearts of Oak have released ticket prices for the first Super Clash of the season against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The outstanding match will conclude the first round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The cost of tickets ranges from GHS50 to GHS200, depending on where you wish to be seated.

According to the Phobians, tickets will be available for purchase from Friday at nine venues, including their secretariat and Accra Sports Stadium where the match will take place.

The ticket 🎫 rates and advance sales points for the Hearts-Kotoko match. Advance sales will start on Friday.

Sales Points ⬇️



HeartsofOak Secretariat

Accra Sports Stadium

37 Goil

Nima Goil

Nungua Goil

Dansoman Goil

Kaneshie Goil

Neoplan Station – Circle

Decathlon – Kawukudi pic.twitter.com/GgzGAQwVa9 — Phobians – GPLChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 16, 2022

Both teams are aiming to end the first half on a high but it’s Hearts who need the points the most.

Samuel Boadu’s side sit 8th on the league log with 24 points and will be 15 points behind league leaders Kotoko should they lose on Sunday.

The last time both teams met in Accra, Hearts edged Kotoko 1-0 courtesy of an impressive second-half strike by forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Meanwhile, the second round of the season is set to start on February 25.