Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has denied selling forms at the various constituencies.

He insists the nomination forms are given out for free to persons interested in the election of NPP’s polling station executives.

“I have taken care of the cost of all the forms at every polling station. Party executives can pick the forms at the regional office for free,” he told Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, host of ‘Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’ show on Nhyira FM.

The distribution of nomination forms has turned chaotic in some constituencies in the region, ahead of the NPP’s election of polling station executives.

At Kwadaso, some NPP members locked up the constituency chairman on Saturday.

In the Asante Akyem South constituency, over 250 polling station executives were allegedly denied forms.

In the Manhyia North constituency, party executives were accused of giving a preferential treatment by selling forms to some party members.

Armed police were dispatched to keep the peace at the constituency.

Similar agitations took place at Mampong and Kumawu.

Chairman Wuntumi said he has increased the number of forms in each constituency to curb the chaos.

He, however, said the date for the polling station election, initially slated for February 19, has been postponed to February 29, 2022.

“The polling station elections will commence on the 25th of February, 2022. Party executives can pick forms from the regional office. The change in date is to help us solve the emerging challenges at the various polling stations,” said the NPP Regional Chairman.