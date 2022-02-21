Rapper Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon” remix tune which features Nigeria’s Grammy-Award winner, Burna Boy, got featured at the 2022 NBA All-Stars Playoffs over the weekend.

The song which had its visuals released on February 18, 2022, has been performing wonders, topping most streaming platforms across the globe.

The “Second Sermon” song took over the auditorium at a loud volume where some spectators were heard mumbling away with the lyrics.

The video also had some of the basketball players practicing their shots in front of fans who were eager to watch the game.

Fans of Black Sherif couldn’t conceal their joy when they heard the music blasting across the entire arena with many taking to their social media platforms to congratulate him on the feat.

Not many Ghanaian songs have been heard playing at the NBA All-Star Playoffs.

A few days ago, Medikal jubilated when cheerleaders performed an exceptional choreography with his ‘Accra’ song.

Meanwhile, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland was a homecoming for LeBron James and a great show for fans. As big a night as it was for LeBron, though, it was Stephen Curry who stole the show.

Curry nailed an All-Star Game record of 16 3-pointers, scoring 50 to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory.

For his efforts, Curry was named All-Star Game MVP for the first time.

Watch the moment Black Sherif’s song was played prior to the game below:

