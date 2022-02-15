Rapper Medikal was in cloud nine after one of his 2021 hit tracks, Accra, was featured during an international basketball game.

Prior to American-based basketball team, Boston Celtics’ game against Denver Nuggets, last Friday, their cheerleaders dropped a choreography.

The dancers thrilled the spectators as they perform a formation using rhythms from Medikal’s Accra song.

They attracted cheers from the thousands of fans gathered at the TD Arena.

One of the fans, believed to be Ghanaian, could not hide his excitement as the proud moment unfolded before his very eyes.

He alerted Medikal on the incident, causing the rapper to go into a frenzy mood.

Video below: