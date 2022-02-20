A professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, has been spotted arriving at the premises of Ghana’s premier university while riding a motorbike.

The affable lecturer, upon arrival in the school, was mobbed by the student fraternity who were going on a procession.

Professor Gyampo was seen riding a yellow quad bike as he made his way through the school.

ALSO READ:

My ‘f*olish’ comment in response to Earl Ankrah’s supposed comment was inappropriate – Gyampo

Prof Yaw Gyampo: UTAG negotiating in perpetuity with no end in sight

The students, upon noticing their lecturer, rushed to his side with screams while chanting out his name repeatedly.

Some of the students sat on the ground in the pathway of the motorbike as the lecturer slowed down so as not to injure himself or anyone.

The professor was seen beaming with smiles and waved at a point while taking in the praise-singing from his students.

Many people, who know the affable professor, took to the comment section to react to the video now dubbed as his ‘triumphant entry’.

UG students welcomed their UTAG Secretary, Prof Gyampo as he returned from Dubai pic.twitter.com/ziRMXvtXON — GIJ LIVE (@GIJ_Live) February 19, 2022

Gyampo Strike Nyame. May you live long Prof Gyampo. W)n kwa so. My vandals brothers you do all.



SportyBet | Dan James | Kotoko | new ndc | Jupitar | UTAG | @ATL_1962 @UnityHallJCR @Conti_radio @VOICE_of_KNUST pic.twitter.com/8NpMBuItsc — Continental Nana Agyemang (@KnustNana) February 19, 2022

Man of the moment in Ghana….. Prof Gyampo himself 😂😂😂😂😂…. Herh UTAG😂💔 pic.twitter.com/c3lWd6LFFD — Still Okay💪🇬🇭 (@xtill_okay) February 19, 2022