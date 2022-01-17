Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG UTAG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has admitted that some comments he made about the Head of Public Affairs for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Earl Ankrah, were inappropriate.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, the Political Science lecturer said he will henceforth be more circumspect in his choice of words whenever making such public utterances.

“I must admit that as a Christian, my attention has been drawn to my usage of the word ‘foolish’ as being inappropriate, and I have since not been happy.

“I think I could have used a better word whether he said it or didn’t say it. If I get the opportunity, I won’t use those words publicly,” he assured.

Last week, Prof. Gyampo took a swipe at Earl Ankrah in a Facebook post, following claims that the latter had asked aggrieved labour unions to resign if they were not satisfied with their conditions of service.

He wrote: “Telling teachers that if they aren’t happy with their conditions of service, they should resign is the most foolish talk that can only proceed from the buccal cavity of a small-minded person who couldn’t fully benefit from formal education.”

The FWSC has responded, saying Earl Ankrah’s words were taken out of context.

However, Prof. Gyampo wants the Fair Wages’ Head of Public Affairs to clarify his statement to avoid misinterpretations.

“My position is clear. He must publicly clarify that he never said that if we’re not happy with the conditions of service, we must resign.

“If he’s able to publicly clarify, then I’d also know how to tweak my response, but generally, as they say, the one cutting the path doesn’t know his back is crooked. So I have decent people behind me who’d also counsel me,” he said in response to a question that asked whether he would apologise for his comments.