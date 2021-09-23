

Nigerian comedian, Basket mouth is second-guessing the work of his country’s authorities after a warm welcome he received in Ghana’s airport.

Basket Mouth was in awe after observing the aesthetics of the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 where he landed after take-off from Nigeria.

He opined that Nigeria’s largest Lagos airport is nowhere near Ghana’s when it comes to beauty and orderliness.

Basket Mouth

After hearing reports from his colleagues on the airport, the comedian confessed he had always wanted to experience it for himself, and indeed it is beyond expectations.

Basket mouth seized the opportunity to explore the airport as he moved from the departure hall to other areas around the airport.

“Ghana airport fine, Ghana airport fine, look around. You know say na only paint wey them paint, look now, white wey they just paint the roof. Lookup, if we paint our own white…”.

He teased that if his country’s airport is painted white, it might be on the same standard as Ghana’s high-rated airport.

The Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 3 has caught the admiration of many including Nigerian celebrities Eben, Tuface, Mike Ezerounye, Ramsey Noah, Omotola among others.

Watch the video below: