Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says people who hide behind the internet to drag his name through the mud will die a miserable death.

According to him, he has suffered enough, adding that many media houses have been writing negative stories about him but he looks away.

Shatta Wale, in a recent Facebook live video, cursed such people who talk against him because he has been non-resilient for far too long.

Anyone who will talk negatively about me will die in an accident… they will get sick… They will never see prosperity and success, he said.

In the same feed, the musician said he will continue to do his songs without paying attention to the Ghana Music industry since he no longer wants to be part of it.

