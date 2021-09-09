Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has fought off claims that the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) has been a failure.

According to him, the programme has brought about an increase in food production in the country following its implementation.

Former President John Mahama, speaking on Sunyani-based Moonlite FM, as part of his Thank You tour, described the PFJ as a failure.

He predicted a likely food shortage will hit the country in 2022 if the government does not pump more funds into it.

But reacting to the comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Minister noted the claims were untrue, adding Ghanaians who massively voted for Mr Mahama have been the biggest beneficiaries.

These people, Dr AfrIyie Akoto, said were those in the Volta and Northern Regions of Ghana, hence the need for Mr Mahama to watch his utterances.

He argued if the former President’s comment was the reality, Ghana wouldn’t have gained international recognition and commendations over food security.

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of the government, with five implementation modules.

The first module of the PFJ – Crops – is focused on promoting food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and provide jobs.

The initiative, which he said currently has over one million farmers benefiting from it, is aiming at reaching all farmers in the country, a move he says will substantially reduce food prices in the country.