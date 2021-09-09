Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has shared his thoughts on former President John Dramani Mahama’s ‘do-or-die’ statement that has been trending for days now.

The former president, in an interview, said he was cheated in the 2020 general election, adding that, in 2024, it will be a ‘do-or-die’ affair at the polling stations.

His assertion has generated many comments in the public domain with many sharing their thoughts on the subject.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama said he is not retracting the statement because it is an idiomatic expression.

When a fan asked Mr Dumelo what he thinks about Mr Mahama’s statement, he said he sees nothing wrong with it.

According to him, the statement simply means that the National Democratic Congress has learnt from its mistakes in the 2020 elections, hence it will do all it can to prevent the party from being cheated the second time.

He wrote:

Simply put, elections must be won at the polling stations. We will protect the ballot box with all we have. We won’t cheat but we won’t allow ourselves to be cheated.

