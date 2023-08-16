Highlife music pioneer Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has shared his perspective on the distinction between two legendary artistes, asserting that Amakye Dede is a better Highlife artiste than Daddy Lumba.

According to Ambolley, Amakye Dede popularly known as “Iron Man’s musical style aligns more closely with the essence of highlife music compared to Daddy Lumba.

Owing to his status as an icon in the highlife genre, Ambolley who claims to better understand the craft, expressed his views that Amakye Dede’s musical background and distinctive lyrical signature makes him a more fitting representative of the genre.

He made the submission in an interview on Kingdom FM.

According to him, Amakye Dede began his music from solely Highlife background due to his association with guitar-led bands.

He continued that Amakye found a way of harmonizing melodies using Highlife tunes which sounds pleasing to the ears.

On the other hand, Ambolley argued that Daddy Lumba’s music leans more towards the funky genre while incorporating the Twi language.

This, he said does not dispute the fact that Daddy Lumba is a fantastic artiste who has since entertained Ghanaians with countless hits.

Same as Kojo Antwi who he opined has more command on Reggae than the Highlife category he has been characterized with.

Both Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba are celebrated highlife artistes who have left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene.