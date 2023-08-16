A disturbing incident unfolded a month ago, casting an alarming shadow over the peace of Tema Community 8 within the Sahara Electoral Area of the Greater Accra Region.

Transit drivers stationed there had a troubling confrontation with the Assemblyman and residents over their indiscriminate parking on the shoulders of the road.

Mr Francis Davies Mills, the Assemblyman for the area, found himself embroiled in a situation that unfolded due to vocalising his disapproval of how transit drivers had been heedlessly parking on the road’s shoulders.

“These drivers, having obtained the necessary documentation from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for their journeys to neighbouring West African countries, engage in careless parking that generates unsightly littering, contributing to the unsavoury atmosphere of the area,” expressed the concerned Assemblyman.

He further highlighted that the drivers were involved in illicit activities under the cover of night, leaving behind evidence of their indiscretions, such as used condoms, in nearby gutters.

The frustration Mr Mills faced reached a crescendo when he turned to the Tema Municipal Assembly for assistance, only to find his pleas unanswered.

In a candid conversation on Accra FM on August 16, 2023, Mr Mills aired his grievances.

“As an Assemblyman, this is not supposed to stem from the oath of secrecy, but it is the only option for now,” he argued.

He recounted that when he rallied residents to collectively voice their concerns about the disruptive conduct of the transit drivers, an alarming incident occurred.

Shockingly, he said some drivers within their ranks resorted to aggression, brandishing a firearm against him and the aggrieved residents.

Haphazard parking on the road’s shoulders, a recurrent practice by transit drivers, has precipitated a series of adverse consequences.

“This reckless parking practice has not only created visual obstructions that impair drivers’ and pedestrians’ perspectives but has also led to the tragic accidents of residents being struck by moving vehicles,” emphasized the report.

The sightlines of both drivers and pedestrians have been obstructed by the obstructively parked trucks.