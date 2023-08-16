Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has made a tweet after several news portals reported that he has been robbed following his visit to Atlanta’s Ice Box jewellery shop in America.

The “Apotheke” hitmaker was seen in an Instagram story shared by the jewellery company when he visited them to make an expensive purchase.

Meanwhile, a few moments after the post, reports inundated social media that the dancehall musician has been robbed by some gunmen.

Additionally, all attempts to reach Stonebwoy’s team proved futile by some industry players who wanted to verify the unfortunate incident.

Stonebwoy had neither confirmed nor denied the robbery claim, but he updated his status as ‘OK’ urging his fans in Atlanta to mark it on their calenders to attend his 7 pm show in the city on August 17, 2023 at The Masquerade.

Meanwhile, some fans have tagged the gesture as unfortunate with others throwing about their disbelief saying Stonebwoy’s team is only using it to hype the event.

Nonetheless, true or not, Stonebwoy says he is safe and ready to connect with his fans during his tour in the United States.

