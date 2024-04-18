The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has addressed the tragic accident that occurred on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

According to the statement released by the University Management, a group of armed robbers attacked some Level 300 and 400 BSc. Renewable Energy Engineering students during their return from a field trip to BUI Power Authority.

Sadly, the incident resulted in the loss of one student’s life.

The family of the deceased has been notified, and the university extends its deepest condolences to them during this difficult time.

The statement further mentioned that the remaining students who were involved in the attack have received medical treatment and have been discharged.

They are currently undergoing necessary counseling to cope with the traumatic experience.

In response to the incident, a suspect has been apprehended by the Sunyani Police Command Team.

The university authorities urge neighboring communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police promptly.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources assures the public that they will provide further updates as necessary to keep everyone informed about the situation.

Find attached press statement: