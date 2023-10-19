The family of late Ghanaian musician OJ Blaq has set Saturday, November 4, has the date for his final funeral rites.

OJ Blaq passed away in August.

The burial service will be held at the Empowerment Worship Center at Dzorwulu. Sympathisers will be allowed to file past his remains at 7:00 a.m. and the service is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m, according to the programme.

The family will also hold a Thanksgiving service at the church on Sunday.

OJ Blaq died in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023. It is, however, unclear yet the exact cause of his death.

Known outside showbiz as Andy Nii Akrashie, the 40-year-old rose to fame with the release of his debut album, titled “The Blaq Mixtape,” in 2006.

His musical career continued to flourish, marked by multiple projects and singles, including the popular track “Chalewote.”

He has been open about his battle with kidney disease since 2016, a condition he fought with dialysis treatments among others.

In 2022, he opened up on lifestyle changes he has had to endure to live a healthy life. After his brush with kidney issues, search OJ Blaq switched to gospel music.

MORE: