Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has strongly advised contractors to decline contracts if they are incapable of completing them.

He criticised Capitol, the contractor in charge of constructing Sansam roads, for abandoning the project after only fixing gutters.

According to Mr Wilkinson, two contractors have been assigned to the project so far. He emphasized that contractors who fail to complete their assignments should either decline the project or find another capable contractor.

Mr. Wilkinson revealed that Capitol was given the contract to construct the Sansam roads, but they only constructed gutters, which are now in a terrible state.

He confirmed that Feeder Roads gave Capitol the contract, and although he is not part of the committee that assigns road contracts, he sent a letter requesting the construction of the roads.

Mr. Wilkinson assured residents in the Sansam, Manyera, and Mankyi communities that their roads would soon be constructed.

“Contractors who fail to complete projects assigned to them refuse to terminate it. My advice to them is that if you know you’re not capable of doing the project, find another contractor or simply reject it.

“We cut the sod and gave the contract to Capitol. They only did the gutters and the gutters are currently in a bad state. Capitol has really disappointed us.”

“Feeder roads gave Capitol the contract. Call the heads of Feeder Roads. I’m not part of the committee that gives road contracts. But I sent the letter to request for the construction of the roads.

“There is no play of politics between myself and the MP. I have shown utmost commitment.” He said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He said that he had met with the Accra Technical Council last week, and the roads would be constructed soon, pending the final results from Feeder Roads.

He promised that the roads would be constructed in the next two months.

In November 2018, the Minister for Roads, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Sansam roads, but five years later, the project is yet to commence. Earlier this year, the stretch was graded, and heaps of sand were deposited on the road in anticipation of continued work, which never happened. However, the potholes are back, and they are even deeper and more damaging, causing frequent breakdowns for motorists.

