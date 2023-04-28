Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Samuel Anim Addo, has called on government to invest and pay attention to football.

Football has been known as the country’s favourite sport but has lacked support over the years.

The country has won the continent’s most prestigious tournament (Africa Cup of Nations) four times with the last one coming in 1982.

However, the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has seen low attendance at the various stadia due to lack of investment.

According to Anim Addo, former players are investing in football and government must also follow suit.

“Government should give more attention to football because, the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Sammy Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng, and Laryea Kingston all have their investments in Ghana after football,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Despite calling on government to invest in football, Mr Addo also revealed that he has passion for sports and not football only.

“I have passion for sports, not only football, and that’s why I’m into boxing,” said.

READ ALSO