Tamale City head coach, Hamza Mohammed, has praised his side following their impressive win against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

In the matchday 28 games, the Ghana Premier League debutants’ hosted the Phobians at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The hosts ran out 4-1 winners, with Sampson Eduku netting a brace, while Mohammed Yahaya and Isaac Mensah also found the back of the net.

However, Victor Aidoo scored a consolation goal for Hearts of Oak.

The win sees Tamale City climb three places clear of the relegation zone and gives them hope of avoiding the drop.

At the post-match conference, the former Ghana international asserted his side were tactically better than the Phobians but added that his outfit will not be complacent as they seek to escape relegation at the end of the season.

“We are not in a comfort zone, looking at the dynamics, when you win, you go up and when you lose, you slip down. We won’t be complacent after this win but definitely, it will be a good morale booster for the team,” he said.

“We’ve taken a lot of positives in this game, the game plan worked perfectly for us, early goal and another goal for cushioning and we all saw what happened,” he added.

Tamale City will be hosted by Asante Kotoko in the matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

