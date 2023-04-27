Tamale City humiliated Hearts of Oak by 4-1 in their matchday 28 clash at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The debutants are seeking to maintain their Premier League status and fought their hearts out to secure all three points.

Sampson Eduku opened the scoring from the spot in the 17th minute. He extended his side’s lead in the 35th minute to give Tamale City a comfortable 2-0 advantage going into halftime.

In the second half, Mohammed Yahaya scored to make it 3-0 for Tamale City, but Victor Aidoo pulled one back for Hearts of Oak.

However, in the additional minutes of the match, Isaac Mensah scored Tamale City’s fourth and final goal, sealing the deal for the debutants.

The impressive win lifted Tamale City to the 13th position on the league standings with 35 points, while Hearts of Oak fell to the 6th spot with 42 points after 28 matches.

Elsewhere, Aduana Stars returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Aggyemang Badu Park.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium stunned city rivals, Accra Lions by 2-0.

At Akoon Park, Medeama SC fought hard to record a 3-2 win over Dreams FC.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park recorded a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex defeated Nsoatreman FC.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, King Faisal were held to a goalless drawn game by Bechem United.

⏰ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ✔️



Tamale City 4-1 Hearts Of Oak



Aduana FC 2-0 Bibiani Goldstars



Legon Cities 2-0 Accra Lions



Medeama SC 3-2 Dreams FC



Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Kotoku Royals



FC Samartex 2-0 Nsoatreman FC



King Faisal 0-0 Bechem United #betPawaGPLwk28 | @betPawaGH pic.twitter.com/xu6u9u5QUf — 🇬🇭betPawa Premier League (@GhanaLeague) April 26, 2023

The final two games will be played on Thursday with Great Olympics hosting Asante Kotoko at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United will tackle Karela United with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.