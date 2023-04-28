Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has criticised his outfit and the Lands Commission for granting permits and land documents without proper verification, resulting in the encroachment of government lands.

According to him, some individuals who purchase lands later add portions of government lands to their property.

Mr ilkinson’s comments come after the demolition of several buildings on government lands in the Ga West Municipality to make way for the construction of roads leading to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

“Lands Commission is largely to blame for the encroachment of government lands. Encroachers end up with documents from the Commission because the officials do not inspect the land to know whether or not it belongs to government.

“Also the Municipal Assembly issues land permits for the encroachers.” He said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He praised the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, for approving the construction of major roads in the Assembly.

However, Mr Wilkinson expressed disappointment that only three lanes were constructed instead of ten, as the government had acquired lands for the project that were encroached upon by residents.

He also noted that compensations had been given by former President Kufuor.

“Instead of constructing 10 lanes on both sides of the road, it was decided that three lanes should be done. But I thought that was not good enough as government had secured lands for the construction of the road which has been encroached on by residents. So I made Amoako-Attah aware of the situation and he was not pleased. Compensations had been given by President Kufuor.” He added.

