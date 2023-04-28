Family of late Adams Mahama disappointed by Gregory Afoko verdict

Family of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, has described as disappointing, the verdict of a seven-member jury that trialed his alleged killer, Gregory Afoko.

The jurors could not reach a unanimous 7-0 verdict which means Mr Afoko would have to be prosecuted again.

The jurors, however, convicted his Co-accused Asake Alange on the charge of Conspiracy to commit murder and he is to face death by hanging.

Mr Afoko, who is the brother of former NPP Chairman Paul Afoko, has for the past eight years been standing trial over the murder of Adams Mahama, former NPP Upper East regional chairman.

The jury, however, found his co-accused Asabke Alangdi guilty of the offence of conspiracy to commit murder. He has been sentenced to death but his lawyers are already questioning the verdict. On the charge of murder, the jury returned a 4-3 verdict of not guilty. This has left his legal team quite disturbed.

Lawyer for the Adams Mahama Family Anthony Namoo is not enthused by the outcome.

“We are of the view that compelling evidence was led by the prosecution and so we are not happy about the outcome. But whatever it is, it wasn’t also a very bad case because we have a mistrial 4-3 and having one person convicted and sentenced to death, I think that is fine,” he told JoyNews.

Mr Namoo added that his side will wait and see the next route that the court takes.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame says the verdict shows the severe challenges with the Jury Trial in Ghana.

“The instant case, particularly the unanimous verdict of the jury regarding the guilt of the 2nd accused for conspiracy to commit murder, whilst at the same time delivering a hung verdict in the case of the 1st accused on the same charge, highlights the severe challenges with the jury system, a situation the Attorney-General is taking steps to remedy as part of proposals for amendment of many parts of the criminal procedure laws of Ghana,” he wrote in an April 27 press release.

JoyNews understands State prosecutors are considering the possibility of a new trial.

READ ALSO: