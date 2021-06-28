Health officers at the Pantang Hospital in Accra will begin an indefinite strike dubbed Operation run for life.

The strike, which will take effect from today, June 28, 2021, according to the staff, is to protest the encroachment of the hospital’s lands.

According to the staff, several appeals to authorities over the last few years to help stop the indiscriminate developments around them, which are threatening the lives of patients and staff, have been ignored.

The staff said the activities of land guards on a parcel of land who sporadically fire gunshots, as well as, rampant robberies and attacks on some workers remain issues that put their safety under threat.

As part of the strike, therefore, the workers will stage the Running Away from Danger demo at the hospital.

The workers, among other things, are also demanding the construction of a wall around the hospital to ward off these people.