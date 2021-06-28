Whether it’s drinking tea, coffee, water or juice, each has its health benefits.

When you wake up in the morning, what should be the first drink you should have in the morning?

Tea, coffee, water and fresh fruit juice are just some of the most popular drinks people take to start their day. Many would argue that each is better than the other, but maybe you should decide for yourself.

Tea

Drinking tea in the morning is one the most common practices all over the world. Though tea varies across regions, “real tea” is derived from Camellia sinensis, a plant that gives only four varieties — green, black, white, and oolong.

If you’re drinking any of this, then prepare to be loaded with tons of health benefits.

Tea is said to contain antioxidants which help in boosting exercise endurance, fight against cancers and help to fight free radicals. Tea is, obviously, very hydrating, despite the caffeine.

If you are also looking for something to help you burn calories, then green tea is your best bet.

Water

Drinking water in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, is many shades of healthy. We all know that water doesn’t exactly have many nutrients but one thing is sure, it is incredibly beneficial.

Water helps to cleanse your colon and allows the stomach to absorb nutrients better, hence boosting metabolism.

Ever heard the saying, “Drink water and mind your business” as the key to glowing skin? Yes, water does remove toxins from your blood and body giving you perfect, glowing skin.

Fresh Juice

Juicing early in the morning has health benefits that vary based on the fruits or vegetables used. There is really a juice for everything.



However, there are some basic benefits of drinking fresh juices first thing in the morning. Say goodbye to toxins, junk food cravings, lack of energy and say hello to glowing skin, better metabolism and digestion, and accelerated weight loss.

Coffee

Uhh, yes. Contrary to popular beliefs, coffee has many health benefits, even excluding the boost it gives to get through your day.

First, it is full of antioxidants.

In fact, some studies argue that it has more antioxidants than some fruits and veggies. These antioxidants fight against free radicals in the body.

It also helps you burn fat, fight against some cancers and has pain-relieving abilities that can reduce migraines.

Surprisingly, it also gives you a short term memory boost!