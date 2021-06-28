Consultant to the multinational firm, Contracta UK limited, Emmanuel Danso, has said human activities have contributed to the incidents of flooding following a downpour at the Kejetia Market.

According to him, the drainage system connecting Race-Course to the Kumasi Zoo and other areas around the market is choked.

“Throwing waste indiscriminately was a major factor of the flooding; traders must learn to manage waste to curb unfortunate incidents like these,” he said in an interview with Nhyira FM.

Mr Danso’s revelation comes after traders at the market accused the company and city authorities of shoddy work.

A two-day downpour on Wednesday and Thursday flooded the ground floor of the market, affecting over 500 stores.

The rains left many traders and residents devastated as roof leakages at the new market were an eyesore.

Leaders of the traders association, Michael Kwabena Fosu and Patricia Acheampong, in an interview with Nhyira FM, said they were disappointed.

They asked the city authorities to ensure that such issues do not occur at the Central Market facility site when it is completed.

Mr Danso, however, explained that their men have always been on standby at the Market for periodic maintenance, therefore, the flooding was not as a result of shoddy works as claimed by the traders.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kejetia Petty Traders Association has called for the re-engineering of the drainage system.

He also called on the authorities to relocate traders who are unlawfully plying their wares on pavements around the Kejetia Market.