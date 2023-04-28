Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has revealed that he is facing legal action from some residents who were impacted by a recent demolition exercise.

He stated that he has been sued in more than 160 lawsuits, which are still ongoing.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Mr. Wilkinson claims that the affected residents were informed about the encroachment and agreed that those who sold the lands to them were at fault.

He also mentioned that his own building was among those that were demolished, and that he did not receive any compensation for it.

Regarding compensation for the affected individuals, Mr Wilkinson clarified that the government will not be providing compensation but may pay for damages.

“There is no way government will pay for compensations on the same land twice. It will not happen. Government can only pay for damages,” he said.

He explained that the government cannot pay for compensation twice on the same land, as it has already paid for compensation in 2006 when former President John Agyekum Kufuor was in power.

The demolition exercise was carried out to make way for the construction of major roads, and several buildings on government land were affected.

