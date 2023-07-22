A New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator has claimed the US$1m, €300,000, and millions of cedis allegedly stolen at the Sanitation Minister’s residence at Abelemkpe could be funeral donations.

According to Clement Wilkinson, Cecilia Abena Dapaah recently lost her mother and brother who are all close people, hence people could have contributed generously towards the funeral.

He claimed the monies could be yet to be counted for donations which are mostly kept in funeral boxes.

Mr Wilkinson who is the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West gave the interesting twist on Accra-based UTV, stating he believes the company that dredged the Odaw River could have made such huge donations to the Minister.

“The company which received $43 million dollars to dredge the Odaw river could have given Cecilia Dapaah $2 million dollars as a funeral donation. You know until the family meets to look at the entire donation, it would not be touched. It could be the reason the money was at her home,” he said.

The Minister has come under criticism after news of her two house helps stealing these huge sums of money broke out.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, which include US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

But Madam Dapaah in a statement has said there are “noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.”

According to her, she’s taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

