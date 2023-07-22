Lionel Messi scored his Inter Miami debut on Saturday following a win against Cruz Azul.

The Argentine legend scored a stunning free-kick winner in stoppage time.

Seven months on from lifting the World Cup, the eyes of the footballing world were trained on Florida as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made his eagerly anticipated first appearance.

Messi’s Miami debut has been years in the making and proved well worth the wait.

El primer gol de Messi con Inter Miami 🤯🤯👏👏



Messi scores in his first match with the club to give us the lead in the 94th minute. pic.twitter.com/pI7bYjEK63 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2023

After Robert Taylor’s excellent opener was cancelled out by Uriel Antuna, the 36-year-old struck at the death to send DRV PNK Stadium delirious and seal an unforgettable 2-1 Leagues Cup win.

“What I saw was the goal,” Messi said in an on-field interview amid the post-game celebrations. “I saw the goal. I knew that I had to score.

“It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so it doesn’t go to penalties.”

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, who managed Messi at Barcelona, said:

“It’s a movie that we have seen before.”

Lionel Messi joined the MLS side on a two-year deal after leaving PSG.