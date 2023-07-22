A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region has been seen acting on the statement “Don’t be a spectator, be a citizen” when he stepped into heavy rainfall to direct heavy traffic.

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman who could not look on unconcerned as drivers disorderly tried to force their way through, decided to step out of his car to direct the intense gridlock around the Apollo Junction which left many vehicles immovable for hours.

The legal practitioner cum politician who was neatly dressed in white shirt and trousers was seen drenched, as he efficiently directed the vehicles.

He discharged this unofficial duty excellently for hours like a professional police officer as the vehicles were seen moving freely.

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman’s action won the admiration of many pedestrians who were amazed by his “sacrifice” to ensure order on the road.

Speaking to Kasapa News, lawyer Buckman appealed to the police service to ensure that police personnel are assigned to control traffic around the Apollo Junction -Kwasimintim road which is in a poor state to avoid spending productive hours in traffic.

The Parliamentary Candidate noted that constructors were on the road during Mahama’s administration, but after the NPP assumed power, the project was abandoned causing road accident and delay in Traffic in the area.

He promised to ensure the road is fixed when he’s elected Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency and John Dramani Mahama as the President in the 2024 general election.

He said he has the development of Kwasimintim at heart and will ensure that bad roads, poor educational infrastructure, and poor health delivery in the constituency are fixed when he assumes office.

ALSO READ: