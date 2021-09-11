Member of Parliament ( MP) for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has thrown Ghanaians into frenzy after he was spotted directing traffic.

The former Accra Mayor’s act took place on Thursday, September 9, 2021, around Sakaman near Dansoman in Accra.

This was at a time there was a heavy gridlock on the stretch while he plied the route but with no police present.

In his quest to ensure law and order on the road, the MP parked his car to direct motorists on the stretch.

He carried out his duty effortlessly and with so much ease while the drivers on the stretch also complied with his directives.

Motorists were delighted with his service which was ably assisted by his bodyguard.