Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has taken on a new Amapiano sound ‘Ariba’ featuring South Africa musician Focalistic and the song is already garnering attention with its colourful visuals.

For days, the dancehall music star has been projecting the ‘Amapiano’ song which has scenic tones and visuals.

Its unclear if it will form part of his 5th studio album since Stonebwoy has been urging his fans to expect it.

His 4th studio album, Anloga Junction, made hits globally, hence fans are anxious over what Stonebwoy has in store for them next.

Check out the latest music video below: