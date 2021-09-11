Celebrated Highlife musician, KK Fosu, has stated categorically that a black man is not capable of coaching the Black Stars.

According to KK Fosu, I disagree with former late Ghana’s President, Kwame Nkrumah for saying that the Black man is capable of managing his own affairs… I disagree; the black man can’t coach the Black Stars… CK Akonnor can never coach the Black Stars.

The ‘Sudwe’ hitmaker explained that, the black coaches can only be assistants to expatriate coaches. At the time that Kwasi Appiah was coaching the Black Stars the players were at their peak- Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and the rest were world-class players.

The Black Stars lost to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a goal to nil on Monday in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match which was played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ever since the Black Stars lost the match, the defeat has raised concern among most connoisseurs of the game and the general public as a whole.

According to them, the head coach, CK Akonnor is not really the right man for the Black Stars’ job.

Expressing his view on whether CK Akonnor should be sacked as the coach of the Black Stars or not in an interview on Hot FM, KK Fosu said without mincing words that a black man is not capable of coaching the Black Stars.

He advised that, If we want the Black Stars to do well, then the way the team is currently being managed should be changed.