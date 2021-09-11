Some local disciples of late Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka T.B. Joshua, have been evicted from the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Speaking with Daily Post, a source said the eviction was part of a move to assume new leadership of SCOAN.

“These disciples asked to leave were those who disrespected Evelyn while her husband was alive.

“They sidelined her, it’s a powerful tussle,” the source said.

Videos of the disciples vacating the church building have since gone viral.

Prophet Joshua, who was endeared to a lot of people by his healing ministry, died on June 5, 2021, after a church service.

A few weeks after his death, the popular prophet was buried within the church premises in Lagos State.

Watch the video below: