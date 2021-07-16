The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is asking the general public to disregard reports making rounds on social media about an alleged ‘succession battle’ in the church.

According to the church, there is no succession battle at The Synagogue.

The church in a release on the official Facebook page of TB Joshua said they were sons and daughters of love and shall continue to let love lead as they follow the instructions laid down by Prophet TB Joshua.

They wrote:

Our attention has been drawn to an article published in This Day Newspaper on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 titled: ‘Synagogue: Succession Battle Begins as THISDAY Interview is Cited as Evidence.

“The contents of the article regarding an alleged ‘succession battle’ are completely false and should therefore be disregarded. We want to inform the general public that there is no succession battle at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

“We are sons and daughters of love and shall continue to let love lead as we follow the instructions laid down by Prophet TB Joshua. Thank you for your prayers and support as we continue to honour the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.

ALSO READ: