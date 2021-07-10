Videos and photos are emerging from the burial ceremony of Prophet T.B. Joshua which happened at the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

Many dignitaries were present as people maintain strict COVID-19 measures by wearing facemasks.

Checkout TB Joshua’s final resting place [Photos]

Going by the turban of some of the guests, dignitaries from the Arab world were also in attendance.

A BBC News Pidgin post on Instagram also shared photos from the ceremony. In them, one could see some of the VIPS at the ceremony up close.