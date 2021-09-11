The Juaboso Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody two suspected robbers, Emmanuel Kombat aged 21, and Lala Mohammed 25.

The two were arrested by the Dadieso Immigration Command for engaging in robbery activities at Sehwi Africa in the Juaboso district of the Western North Region.

The suspects, said to be Togolese, were handed two weeks by the court presided over by His Worship Clement Asomah.

They were charged with three counts; unlawful possession of a gun, possession of an unregistered gun, and abetment of crime.