A video of a Kumasi-based pure water seller, identified as Comfort, directing traffic, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

The lens of Nhyira FM captured Comfort at the Top High traffic lights, Ayigya on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

This was at a time the traffic lights were not working due to power outage.

In her quest to ensure law and order on the road, Comfort left her bowl of water to direct motorists on the stretch.

Comfort, who saved the day at Top High, Ayigya

From the video, there is no doubt that she could be a good Motor, Traffic and Transport Department officer.

She carried out her duty effortlessly and with so much ease while the drivers on the stretch also complied with her directives.

A section of Ghanaians have already taken to social media to share the video which has attracted massive reactions.

Watch the video below: