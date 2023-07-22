Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George, has alleged a plot by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs to amend the charge sheet in the case of Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Depaah.

The move, according to the outspoken politician, is to reduce the amount of money which have been reported stolen.

Mr George made the claims on Joy News’ NewFile, stating he had a tipoff in parliament on Friday after the report went viral.

“Yesterday [Friday] in parliament, after this matter broke, a senior member of government and a senior NPP person made it clear to us that they were going to engage in a PR spin and get the charge sheet amended.

“The attempt to amend it is because of the gravity of the theft; to try and drop down the numbers. So Ghanaians should watch out for that. I mean, you will soon see a new charge sheet that has dropped a number of zeros out of the figures in question,” he alleged.

The lawmaker added the Sanitation Minister’s background does not show that the huge sums of monies allegedly stolen from her house are monies she has personally earned.

In his view, for Cecilia Dapaah to pursue the theft case in court it does not legitimise her ownership of the significant amount.

Two house helps of the Minister, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 – are currently facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

The thefts according to the prosecution in the case, occurred between July and October 2022.

However, the Minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour reported to the police in June after the latter caught one of the accused [Patience Botwe] red-handed in their room with a duplicate key, leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, Madam Dapaah has said there are inconsistencies with the reports and will speak on it in due course.

