The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has expressed confidence the restriction on the operations of tricycle riders in the Central Business District (CBD) will be a success.

On July 25, KMA enforced the ban on tricycle operations as part of efforts to curb traffic congestion and other road safety issues.

The ban intensified on August 1 and was met with fierce resistance amidst protests by the tricycle operators.

A clash between police officers and the tricycle operators led to the injuries of six personnel, while several tricycles were seized.

Updating Ghanaians on the implementation so far, KMA boss Samuel Pyne noted it is going smoothly with the riders adhering to the directive.

The KMA boss stated the directive is not to cut people’s source of livelihood but to regulate their operations.

He explained it was informed by KMA’s 2021 and 2022 reports on the Bloomberg Initiative for global road safety.

The report, he said, revealed most injuries, congestion, and reckless driving were caused by these tricycle operators.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Pyne noted there is currently an enforcement team in town to ensure adequate supervision.

He said the Assembly is gradually witnessing a reduction in the rate of defiance.

The KMA boss indicated they would not relent on the directive and remains steadfast.

He, therefore, stated it will be a wrong assertion for anyone to think it is a nine-day wonder.

“Not under my watch as KMA boss will that happen. This has come to stay and everyone will comply with it,” he declared.

