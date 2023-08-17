Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor, Samuel Pyne, has revealed he has a very cordial relationship with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that spans over a decade.

According to him, he has always admired the Vice President from afar.

“I have had so much love for Dr Bawumia since 2012 because of his humility, experience, and knowledge and it has never been because he is contesting for the Presidency today,” he said.

But due to the strong bond that exists between them, Mr Pyne says Dr Bawumia calls him every year to wish him a happy birthday.

“Since 2012, when I became close with him, every March 13 he calls or texts to wish me a happy birthday, and this is a single attribute that he respects and acknowledges that there is someone called Sam Pyne who works for the NPP,” he added.

Mr Pyne disclosed this on Adom FM”s Dwaso Nsem as he spoke about Dr Bawumia as his preferred candidate among the 10 vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

On August 26, 2023, the NPP will convene a special delegates conference made up of 900 delegates to select five candidates to contest the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been tipped as the front runners among the five candidates likely to easily cross the first hurdle of the race on August 26.

The other aspirants are Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Ernest Kwadwo Poku.

