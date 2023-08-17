

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has visited and inspected the progress of work on the Agenda 111 projects ongoing in the Western North Region.

Three districts, namely; Suaman, Bodi, and Bia East are to benefit from the state of art health project.

Currently, work is ongoing in the various construction sites. The presidential advisor and his entourage made their early visit to Suaman to inspect the progress of work and later moved to Bodi and Bia East respectively.

For the Suaman project, four contractors have been awarded the contract to complete the project. The advisor and his entourage were very excited about the work done in the area.

However, he expressed disappointment in two of the contractors who are obviously pulling out delays in their work.

Speaking to Adom News, Dr Nsiah-Asare said hopefully by the first quarter of the next year 2024 they will complete the project in the Suaman District.

He further noted that the people of Suaman indeed deserve to have a district hospital due to the long distance they travel to either Wiawso or Juaboso to access healthcare services.

Dr Nsiah-Asare also indicated that the government will not shy away from terminating any contract with a contractor who fails to work to expectations because contractors who bring in their IPC are being paid.

He also commended the District Chief Executive of Suaman, Philip Kwabena Boahene, for his regular monitoring of the project.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Suaman, Philip Kwabena Boahene, said he is very happy about the state of work.

He was optimistic that the project will be completed in the stipulated period.

