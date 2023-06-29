Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, has revealed contracts for three Agenda 111 projects in the Ashanti region have been terminated.

Dr Nsiah Asare disclosed this at a press briefing to update Ghanaians on the progress of work on Thursday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The former Ghana Health Service Director-General cited laziness and delays on the part of the contractors as the cause of the termination.

He, however, did not mention if the contract has been re-awarded nor disclosed the areas these projects are located.

Dr Nsiah Asare indicated work was progressing steadily but he is unable to give any timelines for the completion as unforeseen circumstances are bound to happen.

The Agenda 111 project arose from government’s determination to close the gaping lack of access to healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas of the country.

The project involves the construction or upgrading of 101 district hospitals, construction of six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

With over $100 million start-up fund secured, as well as other subsidiary funds, the project is not near completion since it was launched in August 2021.

Presenting the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Akufo-Addo admitted that the initial schedule “we gave for the completion of Agenda 111 was overly ambitious.”

He said identification of suitable sites around the country for the project has turned out to be even more problematic than anticipated but was confident it will be completed by the end of his tenure.

