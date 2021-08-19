Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has said that the Agenda 111 hospitals project will be funded by the government.

The project involves the construction of district hospitals, regional hospitals and two new psychiatric hospitals.

“What we are going to do, government is going to fund it. And I am sure somebody will ask, where are we going to get the money from? But where there is a will, there is a way,” he said.

This comes after a section of Ghanaians questioned the source of funds for the construction of Agenda 111 hospitals project.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, the Presidential Advisor said, “the project coordinating committee, through the lead consultant and the consultancy team, has now put down the payment plan, the cash flow, how much money will be given from day one and every month, how much we will need.”

He added that the project is going through the procurement processes and will soon be put before Parliament.

“We are going through the procurement processes. I am sure it’s gone to Cabinet. It will go to Parliament and then the contractors will come to site and do it as a turnkey project,” he said.

Dr Nsiah-Asare further noted that the Agenda 111 project adds up to government’s primary projects to improve the country’s economy.

“This government has vision and when you look at it, the government has a vision towards human capital development that is; digitalisation to make sure that we have smart economy in this country, the second one is to have educated people in this country. Which is the free SHS and to me, the third one which I am very happy about, is to have healthy people who will do all the work in the country to create wealth,” he said.

He assured that every one of the 16 regions will benefit from the project, adding that it’s a flagship project, therefore, President Nana Akufo-Addo wants to make sure this is done and done well.