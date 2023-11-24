Government will be commissioning the first 50 hospitals under the Agenda 111 project next year, Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee, Patrick Boakye Yiadom has said.

President Akufo-Addo revealed the ambitious project on August 17, 2021, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery for all citizens by building 111 district and regional hospitals nationwide.

Mr Yiadom emphasized the advancements in Agenda 111 implementation during the discussion of the 2024 Budget.

With 50 hospitals set to be open by the middle of next year, Mr. Yiadom expressed optimism about the timely completion of the first phase.

Mr. Yiadom said that the initiative will promote universal healthcare coverage.

“Mr. Speaker, by the middle of next year, I am not bragging; we will commission the first 50 of these Agenda 111 hospitals. Mr. Speaker, when the hospitals are completed, not only will they provide jobs for thousands of doctors, nurses, and others, but they will also open up businesses in the districts. The hospitals will run 24-hour services,” he said.

