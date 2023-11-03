Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has cut the sod for the construction of a 100-bed district hospital at the Adentan Municipality in Accra.

The hospital will be constructed under the government’s flagship Agenda 111 project to improve access to healthcare facilities in the country.

Mr Quartey, along with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Abu Ramadan handed over a 12-acre plot at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Animal Research Institute in Adenta last Wednesday, November 1, to initiate the project.

Also some Traditional and Religious leaders, and some residents were also present at the sod-cutting ceremony.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2024.

Construction

The Regional Minister expressed his contentment at the start of the project after a long process to secure a suitable land for it.

He explained that the construction of the hospital faced a land shortage issue due to the presence of over 4,000 encroachers who had built on lands owned by the state.

Some of the encroachers were lawfully removed to facilitate the hospital’s construction.

That he said was because the entire municipality was home to 54 health facilities, all privately owned yet none of them could match the capacity of a full-fledged hospital.

Thus, Mr Adumuah explained that the construction of the district hospital would meet a critical social intervention need by providing an enhanced and affordable healthcare services within the municipality

Additionally, he acknowledged the job opportunities it would create for residents as he commended the President for this valuable initiative.

The MP for Adentan, Abu Ramadan, gave the assurance to support the municipality to ensure that the project was effectively and efficiently completed.

Project

The Project Manger, Foster Osae-Akonnor, explained that the 100 bed facility would be constructed at a cost of about $12 million.

He stated that it would have units including an administration, out patients department (OPD), physiotherapy, public health, Accident and Emergency Unit, surgical ward, pediatric ward, maternity ward, isolation ward and surgery, mortuary, pharmacy, laboratories and diagnostics units amongst others.

