A self-styled faith healer is in trouble after allegedly raping a 19-year-old female patient at her parents’ house in Kariba in Zimbabwe.

In a bid to silence her not to expose the sexual violation, the prophet threatened to recast demons he had earlier removed into her.

Kudakwashe Gwembe (43) of Msasa, Harare allegedly committed the offence at the victim’s parents house in the resort town, where he was invited to heal her of supposed spiritual afflictions.

This Thursday, Gwembe appeared before Kariba Magistrate Rumbidzai Tshuma facing rape and was remanded in custody to November 17. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

On next appearance he will report to Karoi regional magistrate.

State case, led by Carren Modina Musiiwa, is that on October 23 and 24 this year in Nyamhunga suburb, Kariba, accused person raped complainant on the pretext he was casting out evil spirits.

Following the dastardly acts, Gwembe instilled fear in complainant claiming that he had powers to bring back demons that were previously tormenting her, causing seizures and other unexplained illnesses.

Victim kept the secret for some days before revealing the encounters to family members, who in turn made a police report leading to Gwembe’s arrest on October 31.