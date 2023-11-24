Former Black Princesses head coach, Robert Sackey has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Chris Hughton ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The future of the 64-year-old Back Stars trainer hangs in a balance after losing to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Football fans have called for the former Irish international to be sacked for the team’s poor performance in recent times.

However, Sackey believes it is too late for a new coach to prepare the team for the tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

According to him, sacking Hughton before the tournament would cause a situation like the one in 2006.

“We are going toward the end of November, and you are talking about appointing a new head coach. It was the same problem we encountered in 2006,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It’s about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform. I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him,” he added.

Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique. The 34th edition of the tournament is expected to get underway from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast.

