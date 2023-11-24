Former Asante Kotoko attacker, Samad Oppong has graduated from the United States (US) Army Academy.

The Ghanaian was one of many trainees who successfully graduated from the US Academy as part of the class of 2023.

In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the 35-year-old is seen joyfully receiving his certificate during the graduation ceremony.

Oppong made his name in the Ghana Premier League with Ashanti Gold SC and Kotoko in the mid-to-late 2000s.

He went on to have two spells with the Porcupine Warriors, where he played from 2009 to 2011 before returning for another stint in 2014.

He also played in Cyprus, where he lined up for Ethnikos and MEAP Nisou.

Oppong, however, retired from professional football in his early 30s and immediately relocated to the United States for a fresh challenge.

He is now set to begin another career in the United States military after successfully graduating from the Army Academy.