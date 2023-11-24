Ghanaians on social media have come at Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci for describing Ghana jollof as unflavourful.

The former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, in a UK-based podcast 90sBabyShow said Ghanaians do not add enough spices to their jollof.

Her statement however was not well received by Ghanaians as they drag her on X (formely Twitter).

See some comments below: