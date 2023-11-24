Ghanaians on social media have come at Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci for describing Ghana jollof as unflavourful.

The former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, in a UK-based podcast 90sBabyShow said Ghanaians do not add enough spices to their jollof.

Her statement however was not well received by Ghanaians as they drag her on X (formely Twitter).

See some comments below:

One thing people especially some Nigerians are not getting is, Hilda Baci didn’t win an award as the best chef or best cook. She got a recognition in the GWR for cooking long hours and that has nothing to do with how best she cooks. — EYRAM ❤️✂️🪡🧵🇬🇭 (@AAgbetornyo9) November 24, 2023

can someone tell Hilda Baci that her Record in the book is only the longest cook not the best chef ,she should never compare Ghanaian jollof to Nigerian jollof pic.twitter.com/nrW8g1cmZ8 — Sarksex (@sarksez) November 24, 2023

Hilda Baci Abeg rest, don’t even open your mouth to say that thing again, why would you say Ghana Jollof has no Flavor? Just look This Ghanaian Jollof😋😋😋…Abeg go find some place to sit ND keep quite. pic.twitter.com/UH9okEkWzC — Sika’s FOOD🥘🍗🍱👩🏻‍🍳♉️🇬🇭 (@AmmaSika1) November 24, 2023