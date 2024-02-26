Three major river bodies in the Suaman and Bodi Districts in the Western North Region have become murky due to illegal mining activities.

Local residents in the area have urgently appealed to authorities for intervention.

Illegal mining in the major river bodies of the Suaman and Bodi Districts in the Western North Region has severely affected the state of the rivers in the area.

Key rivers, including the Bia, Sui, Benzemata, and Torya, have all turned into mud due to the activities of illegal miners.

These illegal miners extract minerals from the riverbeds, causing destruction to aquatic organisms and their habitats.

Consequently, the rivers become contaminated and unusable.

They employ methods such as using changfa machines, excavators, and other equipment to exploit the rivers.

About two years ago, the Suaman Traditional Council in Dadieso performed a ritual and pronounced curses to deter individuals from mining in the river bodies, particularly the River Bia and Sui in the area.

Nana Nkyechi Payin, the Adumhene of the Suaman Traditional Council who led the ritual, stated that, the purpose was to seek divine intervention to protect the rivers from the activities of illegal miners.

During the ritual performed at the banks of River Bia in Bia Kotoko, a farming community in the Suaman District, Nana Nkyeche called on the river gods to punish anyone who defied their order.

However, despite the ritual, illegal mining activities have intensified, with a surge in the number of miners.

Numerous changfa machines and excavators have been deployed into the area, operating day and night.

Suaman and Bodi Districts, once known for agriculture, have now become centers for illegal mining known locally as ‘galamsey’ with authorities showing little or no concern.

Apart from the river bodies, many cocoa farms have been destroyed by illegal miners.

Some residents and farmers in the area in an interview on Adom News, expressed difficulty in accessing clean water for their daily chores.

They therefore appealed to the government, particularly the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Joojo Obeng, and the police to intervene.

