The matchday 18 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with three outstanding games.

On Saturday, Heart of Lions stunned 10-man Asante Kotoko at the Hohoe Sports Stadium with Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah scoring the only goal in the 52nd minute.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium hammered Real Tamale United 3-0.

Hamza Issah netted a brace in the 19th and 41st minute before Enock Asubonteng sealed the win in the 71st minute as the Phobians begins the second round on a good note.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nsoatreman FC with Stephen Diyou scoring in the 76th minute.

Elsewhere, Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre at Nalerigu, Karele United crashed 10-man Legon Cities 2-1.

Solomon Aboagye and Fatau Mohammed scored in the 50th and 86th minute as the home side secured the three points.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Bofoakwa Tano were stunned 1-0 by Accra Sports Olympics.

Emmanuel Antwi’s 90th-minute goal sealed the win for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park crashed Berekum Chelsea 3-1.

Mezack Afriyie broke the deadlock for the away side in the 8th minute. However, Prince Kwabena Owusu levelled things up in the 12th minute to end the first half 1-1.

After recess, Frank Amankwah scored in the 74th minute to end the game 2-1 in favour of the home side.

On Monday, Aduana Stars will host FC Samartex at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Medeama SC and Dreams FC’s games against Accra Lions and Nations FC have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competition.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Heart of Lions 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Real Tamale United

Bechem United 0-1 Nsoatreman FC

Karela United 2-0 Legon Cities

Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Great Olympics

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars v FC Samartex [MONDAY]

Nations FC v Dreams FC [POSTPONED]

Accra Lions v Medeama SC [POSTPONED]